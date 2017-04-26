Chris Soules, who starred on the 19th season of The Bachelor, called police before allegedly leaving the scene of a fatal car crash Monday night, newly released audio revealed Wednesday.
The recording, obtained by E! News, was apparently made to local police before the 911 first responders were called to the scene. An emotional Soules breathed heavily throughout the call. Soules said the victim, later identified as Kenneth Mosher, no longer appeared to be breathing.
"There's no address," Soules told the operator at the beginning of the recording. He said the tractor had plunged into a ditch—and Mosher, who was unconscious, had been thrown into it. "Chris, are we able to start CPR?" the operator asked him. "Chris, do you know how to do CPR?"
"No, I don't," Soules replied, asking others for help.
"Is there somebody with you?" the operator asked.
"Yeah," Soules replied. "There's people here. Yeah."
"Does anyone know how to do CPR?" the operator asked. "I can talk you through it, if you're near the patient." Moments later, an overwhelmed Soules repeatedly shouted, "There's blood!"
"Is there blood coming out of his mouth, Chris?" the operator asked, to which he replied, "Yes."
"I can feel a pulse," Soules later told the operator. "Yeah, he's got a pulse."
Soules was told to check to see if Mosher was breathing. "You guys on your way?" he asked.
The reality star then hung up on the operator and vowed to call back.
Mosher was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office confirmed to E! News that Soules was arrested at 1:16 a.m. Tuesday and charged with leaving the scene of a fatal car accident; Soules appeared in court a few hours later. At the hearing, Iowa State Patrol claimed the farmer had left the scene after rear-ending his pickup truck into a tractor near Aurora, Iowa, at about 8:20 p.m. Monday. The Iowa State Patrol also alleged that the farmer and his vehicle were later found at a house—which he allegedly refused to leave until officers obtained a search warrant several hours later.
Soules' mother posted his $10,000 bail, and he was released around noon Tuesday.
The reality star's lawyers have not yet commented on the charges against their client.
ABC/Craig Sjodin
However, a rep for Soules told E! News in a statement Tuesday that he "was devastated" to learn that Mosher had died, adding, "His thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Mosher's family."
Arlington mayor Dan Handel spoke to The Des Moines Register Tuesday. "It's just very sad news, because I knew the guy that got killed. He was a local farmer and a very good person. He was definitely someone who would be willing to help you with anything if you were in need," the Iowan shared. "It's just pretty devastating to have this happen in our area, in our town."
E! News also spoke to Mosher's neighbor, Richard Roepke, just after the incident. "They both know each other," Roepke said of Mosher and Soules, whose families have lived in the area for quite some time. "They are both long-term farmers with their roots here in Buchanan and Fayette County. That's what makes it even more difficult...They are over-the-fence neighbors."
"He's just a regular family guy and a farmer," Roepke said of Mosher. "That's what he loves to do—he's a farmer. His grandkids come right behind it. He was just coming home from work..." Noting that Soules' life is "changed forever" after the accident, Roepke said it's hard to accept Mosher has passed: "You're here one moment and gone the next. I think that's very, very hard."
—Reporting by Lindsay Good