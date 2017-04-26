Chris Soules, who starred on the 19th season of The Bachelor, called police before allegedly leaving the scene of a fatal car crash Monday night, newly released audio revealed Wednesday.

The recording, obtained by E! News, was apparently made to local police before the 911 first responders were called to the scene. An emotional Soules breathed heavily throughout the call. Soules said the victim, later identified as Kenneth Mosher, no longer appeared to be breathing.

"There's no address," Soules told the operator at the beginning of the recording. He said the tractor had plunged into a ditch—and Mosher, who was unconscious, had been thrown into it. "Chris, are we able to start CPR?" the operator asked him. "Chris, do you know how to do CPR?"

"No, I don't," Soules replied, asking others for help.

"Is there somebody with you?" the operator asked.

"Yeah," Soules replied. "There's people here. Yeah."