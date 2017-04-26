Can you believe how time flies?!

It's been a year since Michael Strahan surprised America—and Kelly Ripa—with news of his departure from Live! With Kelly and Michael in favor of heading to Good Morning America full time. He was on the show for fewer than four years. While Ripa still hasn't found a permanent cohost, she did find a new name for the show, Live! With Kelly, and a slew of rotating guest hosts who have more than made their mark as her sidekick.

Since it's been a year, we at E! News decided it was time to look back on what has happened with Ripa, Strahan and Live!. Without further ado, a timeline of the past year: