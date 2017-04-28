Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Looks Through the Years

But it was her Balmain look in 2016 that really stood out. Walking up the steps with Kanye West, Kim said her friend Olivier Rousteing pulled out all the stops to help them honor the night's theme, "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology." As she told E! News' Zuri Hall, "I wanted a silver theme. I felt like everyone was going to go with that, but I still really wanted to do it. I thought Balmain was the perfect choice for me and Kanye, especially. I think Kanye's look is a little bit more downplayed with the denim mixed with all the Balmain bling."

Kim added, "I just wanted to really go for it and be a bling-y, sexy robot!"

Kanye was particularly proud of his wife's red carpet evolution at the Met Gala.