Justin Theroux Not Threatened by Jennifer Aniston's Success

It's hard to match Jennifer Aniston's star power.

And that's just fine with Justin Theroux. In Esquire's May issue, he admits he's "not at all" threatened by her achievements. "She's successful for a reason...We're not in competition." After a pause, he jokes, "If I was competing for the same job as her, I might be less forgiving."

Fortunately, the couple—who met through Robert Downey Jr. on the set of 2008's Tropic Thunder and co-starred in 2012's Wanderlust—want to act together again. Acting cagey, Theroux teases, "We were talking about an idea I had that we might start to develop together."

Recently, The Leftovers actor has been busy writing and pitching jokes to famous friends like Will Arnett, Paul Rudd and Amy Sedaris. "I have very funny friends and a very funny wife," he tells Esquire. "I bounce ideas off of them. If I get a deep belly laugh, I know I've hit something."