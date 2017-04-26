Justin Theroux Not Threatened by Jennifer Aniston's Success

Justin Theroux, Esquire

Victor Demarchelier/Esquire

It's hard to match Jennifer Aniston's star power.

And that's just fine with Justin Theroux. In Esquire's May issue, he admits he's "not at all" threatened by her achievements. "She's successful for a reason...We're not in competition." After a pause, he jokes, "If I was competing for the same job as her, I might be less forgiving."

Fortunately, the couple—who met through Robert Downey Jr. on the set of 2008's Tropic Thunder and co-starred in 2012's Wanderlust—want to act together again. Acting cagey, Theroux teases, "We were talking about an idea I had that we might start to develop together."

Recently, The Leftovers actor has been busy writing and pitching jokes to famous friends like Will Arnett, Paul Rudd and Amy Sedaris. "I have very funny friends and a very funny wife," he tells Esquire. "I bounce ideas off of them. If I get a deep belly laugh, I know I've hit something."

Watch

What Is Justin Theroux Getting Jennifer Aniston for Their Anniversary?

Justin Theroux, Esquire

Victor Demarchelier/Esquire

Theroux's sense of humor came in handy after he began dating Aniston in 2012, effectively making him a tabloid target. "A friend once told me, 'Another you has been born, this insane person who's constantly breaking up, getting back together, having a baby, losing a baby,'" he says. Which explains why, when asked about what he's learned after nearly two years of marriage, Theroux responds, "I'm not giving any marriage tips. I am no brighter than any man."

The writer-turned-actor doesn't think much about what's next—"It causes me major stress"—but he's constantly on the lookout for inspiration. "You can't walk down Rodeo Drive without laughing at some crazy thing," he explains. "It's just whether you choose to find it funny or not."

