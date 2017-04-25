What a tease!

Selena Gomez may be the queen of Instagram, but her latest post, which shows the songstress possibly debuting a piecey bob, also makes her the queen of keeping us guessing...

Within an hour of being up, the post already had over a million Likes. It seems as if her legion of followers are fans of the short hairdo. But it's entirely possible that the images are nothing more than smoke and mirrors (and a really good wig).

Fans have been speculating the sultry star's photos are from a past shoot and that the singer may actually be wearing a wig. Selena left the picture captionless, so we can only guess what's really going on with the dramatic transformation.