It's been almost one year since the tragic death of Christina Grimmie.

On Jun. 10, 2016, Christina was shot and killed at her concert in Orlando.

Her publicist confirmed the devastating news to E! News last year saying, "It is with a heavy heart that we can confirm that Christina has passed and went home to be with the Lord. She was shot at her show in Orlando and, unfortunately, didn't survive the gunshot wounds. We ask at this time that you respect the privacy of her family and friends in their time of mourning."