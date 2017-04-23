Christina Grimmie's family was moved to tears Saturday as the late former The Voice and YouTube singer was honored at the Humane Society of The United States' annual star-studded To The Rescue! benefit in Los Angeles.
Christina, 22, was signing autographs for fans in a theater in Orlando, Florida last June when a man shot her. She later died in a hospital.
At the benefit, Rachel Platten, who Christina had supported on tour, performed her hit "Fight Song" as a tribute to the star. A video montage of her was also screened and guests became teary-eyed.
Christina's mother Tina Grimmie, father Bud Grimmie and brother Marcus Grimmie, who witnessed her murder and had attempted to stop the shooter, as well as her friend Sarah Luebkemann then appeared onstage to accept the Impact Award on behalf of the singer.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Humane Society of the United States
Christina was an animal advocate and spokesperson for the Humane Society. Marcus thanked the group and said Christina loved animals, therefore their cause was one she'd never say no to. Their parents choked up as he spoke.
"Christina loved the Humane Society, she loved the rescue, she loved animals," Tina told E! News at the event.
"Got all dolled up for the @humanesociety gala tonight where they were not only honoring Christina for the simply incredible human she is, but celebrating her for the passion and heart that she poured into supporting their cause," Luebkemann wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her and Platten. "It was simply beautiful. Lots of tears and hugs."
"I've so enjoyed getting to know the people and causes Christina was pouring her heart into the last several years. And finally got to meet the very sweet @rachelplatten," she continued. "Christina toured with her last year and she absolutely loved Rachel. Rachel, thank you for being so kind and genuine, and for loving on & encouraging Christina. She admired your resilience and beautiful spirit, and had so much fun with you. We're rooting for you girl. #CGFOREVER @therealgrimmie."