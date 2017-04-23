Christina Grimmie's family was moved to tears Saturday as the late former The Voice and YouTube singer was honored at the Humane Society of The United States' annual star-studded To The Rescue! benefit in Los Angeles.

Christina, 22, was signing autographs for fans in a theater in Orlando, Florida last June when a man shot her. She later died in a hospital.

At the benefit, Rachel Platten, who Christina had supported on tour, performed her hit "Fight Song" as a tribute to the star. A video montage of her was also screened and guests became teary-eyed.

Christina's mother Tina Grimmie, father Bud Grimmie and brother Marcus Grimmie, who witnessed her murder and had attempted to stop the shooter, as well as her friend Sarah Luebkemann then appeared onstage to accept the Impact Award on behalf of the singer.