It's a Tuesday night, or maybe a Wednesday, in 2006 or 2007 or maybe even 2009. The date doesn't really matter. What does matter is that if you happened to be in Los Angeles, at a very specific intersection on Las Palmas Avenue just south of Hollywood Boulevard, you were suddenly at the epicenter of young celebrity culture.

You're standing outside Les Deux, just steps away from where the A-list set of actors, models and whatever else they're identifying as currently (DJs? Reality stars?) are partying their youthful, beautiful, tanned lives away. Or maybe you're a couple miles west, on the heart of Sunset Boulevard, outside the pulsing lights of Hyde nightclub. You may not be able to see inside, past the velvet ropes, but the best of the gossip will be splashed across the Internet the next morning anyways.

To be young in Hollywood in the mid-to-late 2000s was, often, to find yourself out at impossibly late hours. The club scene was a hallmark of that era that only be fully described as a heyday. It was a moment, a trend, a thing in every sense of that frustratingly vague word. As Nicole Richie described it in her 2005 book The Truth About Diamonds, "The nightclubs of LA are like soap operas. There's always some bizarre drama that plays out every single night, and everyone in the cast—I mean, everyone—is great looking."