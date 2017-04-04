What Happened to Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer's Friendship?

Later that summer, Amy and Jen attended a Billy Joel concert together, somehow they ended up onstage, dancing on a piano to "Uptown Girl." We were all as thrilled as they were. Surely we were living in a dream—Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer can't actually be doing high kicks on Billy Joel's piano, right?

It was around this time that the twosome also announced they were writing a screenplay together—Lawrence, possibly inadvertently, dished to The New York Times about it. She explained that the friendship had officially started after Jen saw Trainwreck and was so smitten with the movie that she felt compelled to email Amy to tell her as much. The next thing she knew she was cruising around Long Island with the comedian and trading ideas about a buddy comedy.

The flick was to center around two sisters, with Lawrence and Schumer acting in the starring roles, of course. They reportedly spent the better part of their days working on the screenplay, sending each other notes and plot ideas.

In October, J Schu watchers had reason to believe the actresses were consulting with none other than Chris Prattand Aziz Ansari, as the foursome was spotted hanging out and goofing off (and, we hoped, workshopping ideas) in Atlanta.