We all know the super hot and slightly weird but still really romantic story of how Channing Tatutm won over Jenna Dewan Tatums heart: He knocked on her hotel room door wearing only a sombrero, underwear and a pair of Uggs.
The end. That's it. The rest is history.
For a while, we didn't need much more than that because, let's be real, it's the cutest love story for the most perfect rom-com couple and nothing really tops that...until now.
Jenna stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday and dished the details of what happened the night of—and morning after—the famous sombrero incident.
After explaining how they'd met on the set of Step Up and both recently got out of long-term relationships, Jenna recalled, "He did this whole thing where he didn't want to be in a relationship, so I was like, 'Look, if you want to date other people and be free, that's fine, but we're not going to hang out and watch movies. You've got to figure out what you want, because I know I want to be in a relationship with you.'"
She continued, "So three days goes by, and he goes out with all the dancers from Step Up and had this crazy, wild tequila night. And he said he had the chance 'to be free' and he couldn't stop thinking about me. So he comes down to my hotel room a 2 a.m., and he's banging on the door, and I'm like, 'What is going on?!' And I go and I open the door, and he's in a sombrero. He's naked—no, I'm sorry. He's in underwear, underwear, sombrero and Ugg boots, and he's like, 'Let's do this.'"
Needless to say, the couple had a great night, but Jenna says it was the next morning that really made the whole story even more hilarious.
"But it's even worse because the next morning, the story's even crazier," she continued. "The next morning, he was in my room—this is too much for daytime—he's in my room, and I go to set because I had an earlier call time. I'm getting hair and makeup done and like an hour goes by, and the [production assistants] are going, 'We can't find Channing. We don't know where he is. He's not in his room. We've banged on his door. We called his room.'"
She said she couldn't help but gasp in embarrassment. "I called a P.A. over and [whispered that] he's in my room. And she goes like—I'll never forget—she [nods] and walks off and then he comes to set and everyone's just like [slow clapping]. That's literally the point forward. We're like, 'Oh, we're together.'"
She concluded telling all the men in the audience, "All you need is a sombrero and some Ugg boots! It worked for me!"