Heather Morris had the perfect night on Dancing With the Stars. Well, almost perfect.

The Glee veteran reunited with her professional dance partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy after he sat out three weeks due to a calf injury, and the pair received a perfect score—four 10s—for their rumba to TLC's "Waterfalls." And then they were eliminated.

"I was very, very excited to get the Disney 10s—and all the 10s—but I watch a lot of reality television," Morris told E! News' Sibley Scoles after she was sent home. "You don't know what's going to happen with these things, but I was very, very happy for the last time to be amazing and to get to dance with Maks again…we missed that for the last three weeks."