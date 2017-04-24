There comes a time when the show simply can't go on.
Elton John was forced to cancel his entire upcoming schedule for April and May's performances of The Million Dollar Piano at The Colosseum at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas after he was hospitalized for a bacterial infection.
According to a statement from his rep, the legendary musician contracted a "harmful and unusual" infection in the wake of his recent trip and tour in South America.
During his flight home, he became "violently ill" and was admitted to a local hospital in the U.K. upon arriving home.
"After spending two nights in intensive care following by an extended stay in hospital, Elton was released from hospital on Saturday and is now comfortably resting at home per doctor's advice," the statement explained while also noting that John is expected to make a full and complete recovery.
The music man himself will be back on the stage for his upcoming performance on June 3 in Twickenham, England.
John broke his silence on the health scare in the following statement: "I am so fortunate to have the most incredible and loyal fans and apologise for disappointing them. I am extremely grateful to the medical team for their excellence in looking after me so well."
We're glad to hear that the Grammy-winning icon is on the mend and on his way back to a piano in just a short while.