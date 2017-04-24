Vanessa Hudgens Just Made the Straw Hat Cool Again

First, there was the monogrammed jacket, as seen on Bella and Gigi Hadid, Katy Perry and pretty much every celeb and It Girl.

Now, Vanessa Hudgens is making monogrammed sun hats a thing. The style star was spotted in her natural habitat—a.k.a. Coachella—wearing a Hat Attack Monogrammed Hand Embroidered Sun Hat with her name on it.

Sun hats, especially of the straw variety, can look a little too perfect for the farm, but you don't need to be a country girl or grandma to sport one. Personalize a wide-brim number with an inspirational message, funny phrase or simply your name to make it feel fresh and modern.