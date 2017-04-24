Zac Efron has dished details about how he got ripped to film Baywatch—which is filled with plenty of much-appreciated shirtless moments—but now his co-star Kelly Rohrbach is revealing the crazy things he did on-set in order to stay ripped while filming the summer flick.
The 27-year-old chatted with E! News' Sibley Scoles at the first ever SlowMo Marathon over the weekend and admitted the cast, especially Efron, stayed super healthy throughout the entire filming process.
"It was the most no sugar, no gluten, no dairy set you've ever been on," she laughed. "I was sneaking to craft services and sneaking in peanut M&Ms, hoping no one would see me." LOL!
She also said Efron kept the motivation high for everyone.
"Everyone worked so hard in this film. They would call 'cut' on a scene and Zac would jump down and do 50 push-ups. He was so disciplined," she revealed. "Obviously you want to look good for the film, but it was really to get us in the mindset of the characters."
In fact, Rohrbach shadowed a lifeguard for a long time before filming in order to really step into her character's shoes. "[Lifeguards] are in such good shape. They're, like, triathletes," she gushed.
Meanwhile, Efron says his abs of steel were mostly motivated by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
"Everybody knows all the secrets, the tricks of the trade," he told Scoles. "For this part, it was just commitment. It was as much of the character as it was the acting. I had to keep up with The Rock. If he's The Rock, I wanted to be Bruce Lee."
He added, "I did a lot more cardio, amped it up. Other than that, it's just the same stuff. A lot of greens."
Other than keeping each other motivated to stay fit, Rohrbach also admitted she'd be down to play matchmaker for Efron.
"Sure! I have some girlfriends," she told us. "I'd have to ask them first though!"
Baywatch hits theaters May 26.