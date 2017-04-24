Zac Efron has dished details about how he got ripped to film Baywatch—which is filled with plenty of much-appreciated shirtless moments—but now his co-star Kelly Rohrbach is revealing the crazy things he did on-set in order to stay ripped while filming the summer flick.

The 27-year-old chatted with E! News' Sibley Scoles at the first ever SlowMo Marathon over the weekend and admitted the cast, especially Efron, stayed super healthy throughout the entire filming process.

"It was the most no sugar, no gluten, no dairy set you've ever been on," she laughed. "I was sneaking to craft services and sneaking in peanut M&Ms, hoping no one would see me." LOL!