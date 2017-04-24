The Happy Days family lost one of their beloved members over the weekend.

Actress Erin Moran passed away at the age of 56 on Saturday, and now E! News can confirm she likely died of cancer.

The Harrison County Sheriffs Department in Harrison County, Indiana, released a statement explaining, "On Saturday the 22nd day of April 2017, Erin Marie Moran-Fleischmann passed away at her residence located in New Salisbury, Ind. A joint investigation into Mrs. Moran's death was conducted by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department and the Harrison County Coroner's Office. A subsequent autopsy revealed that Mrs. Moran likely succumbed to complications of stage 4 cancer."

The statement continued, "Standard toxicology tests were performed and the results are pending. However, no illegal narcotics were found at the residence."