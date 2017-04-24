Feud: Bette and Joan told the story of the legendary feud between Crawford and Bette Davis. The two only starred in one movie together: What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? The FX miniseries from Ryan Murphy chronicled the making of that flick, the doomed reteaming of Crawford and Davis on Hush…Hush, Sweet Charlotte and their later lives. The series finale depicted Crawford's unraveling health as well as her work on her last movie, Trog.

"Well, hopefully they'll be very moved by it," Lange told us before the finale aired. "I think the ending is very moving. It kind of wraps the story up. I do hope that yes, it touches people. I think it's very emotional—the ending."

Lange's character has a dream in which she and Susan Sarandon's Davis quash their feud and tell tales with Hedda Hopper (Judy Davis) and Jack Warner (Stanley Tucci).