Blake Shelton understands the fascination over his relationship with Gwen Stefani, but he wishes it would calm down.

The country crooner appeared on Today with his fellow The Voice coaches, including Stefani, Alicia Keys and Adam Levine. When Today's Carson Daly asked Shelton if the craziness surrounding his relationship has subsided at all, Shelton responded, "God, I hope so!

"I don't think it's mellowed out, really," Shelton continued. "I think we don't pay as much attention anymore. We're numb to it."

What continues to take Shelton by surprise, however, is the headlines that are constantly being made up.