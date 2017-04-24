Twitter
Blake Shelton understands the fascination over his relationship with Gwen Stefani, but he wishes it would calm down.
The country crooner appeared on Today with his fellow The Voice coaches, including Stefani, Alicia Keys and Adam Levine. When Today's Carson Daly asked Shelton if the craziness surrounding his relationship has subsided at all, Shelton responded, "God, I hope so!
"I don't think it's mellowed out, really," Shelton continued. "I think we don't pay as much attention anymore. We're numb to it."
What continues to take Shelton by surprise, however, is the headlines that are constantly being made up.
"Any time you see a story about us, it's either that it's a fake relationship or that we're already married. Or we're gonna get married, or she's on her second set of twins," he explained. "Or, you know, I'm sneaking behind her back to eat meat. I eat meat right in front of her face!" (Stefani has been vegan for years).
Co-host Levine couldn't help but get in on the fun, quipping, "Every single one of those things is true."
Even though the happy couple often find themselves baffled by the crazy headlines, Shelton admitted he could see where they were coming from. "In people's defense, I think it's so hard for people to wrap their head around why Gwen would want to be with me," said Shelton. "I don't blame 'em."
"You're crazy, you're crazy!" said Stefani.
