There is no such thing as a victimless crime. Whether a case is open-and-shut or has yet to be solved, it's about getting justice for the victim and punishing the person or people who did it.

But when a crime, particularly one of the sickest variety, sinks its hooks into the world, creating mass interest in who did it or, if the world thinks it already has the case figured out, then why, it's no longer guaranteed that the victim is going to be at the center of the case.

Sometimes they are: JonBenét Ramsey. Elizabeth Smart. Natalee Holloway. Laci Peterson. All household names, at least when the frenzy over what happened to them was at fever pitch on a national scale.

Yet so often, it's the accused who give the spectacle its name. O.J. Simpson. Amanda Knox. The Menendez brothers. Charles Manson. Jodie Arias. Susan Smith. The list goes on.