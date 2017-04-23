Hollywood is a small town, so bumping into your ex is bound to happen. Especially if you're both famous.

On Saturday, Katy Perry and ex Orlando Bloom attended the same party at the Peppermint club—the 40th birthday bash of jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer. They were not photographed together and it is unclear if they interacted.

Other celebs spotted at the party included Jennifer Aniston and husband Justin Theroux, her friend and Friends alum Courteney Cox, Jessica Alba and husband Cash Warren, Gwyneth Paltrow, Demi Moore and Nicole Richie, and Dakota Johnsonand Giovanni Ribisi—who left together. They are friends and not involved romantically, E! News has learned.