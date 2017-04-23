Katy Perry and Ex Orlando Bloom Attend the Same Star-Studded Party Months After Split

Hollywood is a small town, so bumping into your ex is bound to happen. Especially if you're both famous.

On Saturday, Katy Perry and ex Orlando Bloom attended the same party at the Peppermint club—the 40th birthday bash of jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer. They were not photographed together and it is unclear if they interacted.

Other celebs spotted at the party included Jennifer Aniston and husband Justin Theroux, her friend and Friends alum Courteney CoxJessica Alba and husband Cash Warren, Gwyneth PaltrowDemi Moore and Nicole Richie, and Dakota Johnsonand Giovanni Ribisi—who left together. They are friends and not involved romantically, E! News has learned.

E! News learned in late February that Perry and Orlando had split after dating for less than a year.

"We're friends. It's good. We're all grown-up," Bloom told ELLE U.K. in comments posted in its May 2017 issue. "She happens to be someone who is very visible, but I don't think anybody cares about what I'm up to. Nor should they. It's between us. It's better to set an example for kids and show that [breakups] don't have to be about hate."

Days before news of their split was made public, Perry and Bloom appeared to have an awkward moment at Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party. Photographers caught the two in an exchange of ominous eye contact. 

