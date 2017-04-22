Kim Kardashian Puts Shimmering Bra on Display in Raciest Outfit in Months

Kim Kardashian turned heads with a particularly daring look Friday night.

The 36-year-old, who recently announced she lost six pounds, wore a short, skintight white lace outfit left unbuttoned to showcase her cleavage and a simmering demi bra as she arrived at a private residence in Hollywood.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been showcasing more of her signature risqué looks lately as the weather gets warmer and following her break from the spotlight for a couple of months after she was held at gunpoint during a robbery in Paris in November. In the weeks following her ordeal, she rarely appeared in public and when she did, she tended to wear baggy clothing.

A day earlier, Kim posted on Snapchat a dark video showing her dancing slowly in a room in a sparkling bikini. She later deleted the clip.

She had tweeted earlier this week, "The flu can be an amazing diet. So happy it came in time for the Met lol #6lbsdown."

She later deleted the tweet following a backlash.

Kim is referring to the 2017 Met Gala, in which celebrities showcase edgy looks at a themed fundraising fashion exhibit launch party at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The annual event is a favorite of Kim, who has attended it every year since 2013.

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday nights at 9/8c on E!

