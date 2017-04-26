The best part? They're all still in stock.
If you don't have a celebrity or two posting bikini pics on your Instagram feed, chances are you're not following any. It's a common occurrence of the rich and famous, and frankly we're not mad about it. But the burning question is always "who makes it?"
Starting with Selena Gomez, we're about to solve this issue.
How glam is the singer's denim, high-waisted Lisa Marie Fernandez two-piece? It's basically an outfit on its own.
Kylie Jenner worked Bumble's party at Coachella in this snakeskin, one-shoulder swimsuit. So luxe.
Bella Hadid just got back from a tropical vacation where she tried this romantic, rosy one-piece on for size.
This foxy bikini of Vanessa Hudgens' is the perfect amount of playful and sexy.
Charlotte McKinney's cherry red suit looks amazing against that palm tree-clad background.
In a multi-colored number, Ashley Tisdale's having a blast splashing around.
This sultry snap grabbed from Rita Ora's Snapchat shows off the singer's toned body and stark-white suit.
Emily Ratajkowski's basically made a career out of posting bikini pics. How stunning is this tankini?
And lastly, but definitely not leastly, Karlie Kloss is taking a page out of Shay's book by lounging in this pool float. Her black bathing suit really makes the picture.
Ready to have the most fashion-forward summer of your life?