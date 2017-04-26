10 Gorgeous Bikinis Celebs Are Wearing on Instagram

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

The best part? They're all still in stock.

If you don't have a celebrity or two posting bikini pics on your Instagram feed, chances are you're not following any. It's a common occurrence of the rich and famous, and frankly we're not mad about it. But the burning question is always "who makes it?"

Starting with Selena Gomez, we're about to solve this issue.

How glam is the singer's denim, high-waisted Lisa Marie Fernandez two-piece? It's basically an outfit on its own.

ESC: Gorgeous Swimsuits from Instagram

Lisa Marie Fernandez Genevieve Denim Bikini, Was: $385, Now: $231

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Kylie Jenner worked Bumble's party at Coachella in this snakeskin, one-shoulder swimsuit. So luxe.

ESC: Gorgeous Swimsuits from Instagram

TLZ L'Femme T6 Top, $102

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on

Bella Hadid just got back from a tropical vacation where she tried this romantic, rosy one-piece on for size.

ESC: Gorgeous Swimsuits from Instagram

Indah Axel One Piece, $163

This foxy bikini of Vanessa Hudgens' is the perfect amount of playful and sexy.

ESC: Gorgeous Swimsuits from Instagram

Same Swim The Foxy Top, $160; The Heartbreaker High Rise Bottom, $120

Charlotte McKinney's cherry red suit looks amazing against that palm tree-clad background.

ESC: Gorgeous Swimsuits from Instagram

Cami and Jax Lola Malibu Red, $125; Miranda Malibu Red, $100

In a multi-colored number, Ashley Tisdale's having a blast splashing around.

ESC: Gorgeous Swimsuits from Instagram

Solid & Striped The Elle Top, $88, The Elle Bottom, $88

A post shared by Frankies (@frankiesbikinis) on

This sultry snap grabbed from Rita Ora's Snapchat shows off the singer's toned body and stark-white suit.

ESC: Gorgeous Swimsuits from Instagram

Frankies Bikinis Sky Top, $85; Sky Bottom, $80

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

Emily Ratajkowski's basically made a career out of posting bikini pics. How stunning is this tankini? 

ESC: Gorgeous Swimsuits from Instagram

Amaio Swim Dali Grey, $130

A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaymitchell) on

Shay Mitchell had a ton of fun floating away with these high-waisted, studded bottoms on.

ESC: Gorgeous Swimsuits from Instagram

Norma Kamali x Revolve Stud Underwire Bikini Top, $405; Stud Bikini Bottom, $395

A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on

And lastly, but definitely not leastly, Karlie Kloss is taking a page out of Shay's book by lounging in this pool float. Her black bathing suit really makes the picture.

ESC: Gorgeous Swimsuits from Instagram

Express Strappy Cut-Out Racerback One-Piece Swimsuit, $70

Ready to have the most fashion-forward summer of your life? 

