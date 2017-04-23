Is Scott Disick finally moving on from Kourtney Kardashian?!

In this shocking sneak peek from Sunday's brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Scott goes back to his partying ways after getting some surprising news about his ex moving on.

"I'm here in Dubai and I found out that Kourtney was with somebody else," Scott says in the video.

Kim then calls Kourtney to tell her that Scott has been out-of-control partying and is still drunk from the night before. But drinking isn't the only thing Scott's been doing. Kim walks into his hotel room to find he's not alone!

"Do you think we should go bang down the bathroom door and see what [bleep] is in there?" Kim screams. Kim then opens the door to find a strange woman inside. "Tramp!"

Yikes. Watch the scandalous teaser for yourself.