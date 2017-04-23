by Brett Malec |
Is Scott Disick finally moving on from Kourtney Kardashian?!
In this shocking sneak peek from Sunday's brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Scott goes back to his partying ways after getting some surprising news about his ex moving on.
"I'm here in Dubai and I found out that Kourtney was with somebody else," Scott says in the video.
Kim then calls Kourtney to tell her that Scott has been out-of-control partying and is still drunk from the night before. But drinking isn't the only thing Scott's been doing. Kim walks into his hotel room to find he's not alone!
"Do you think we should go bang down the bathroom door and see what [bleep] is in there?" Kim screams. Kim then opens the door to find a strange woman inside. "Tramp!"
Yikes. Watch the scandalous teaser for yourself.
Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
Nós especializamos nosso site para sua região! Você gostaria de ir para E! Online Brasil?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Brazilian edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Sim! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!