Ellen DeGeneres later appeared on Howard Stern's Sirius XM radio show and explained why she—and many members of the LGBTQ community—were puzzled by Jenner's comments. "I said, 'You're wanting people to understand and accept you—this is like, really confusing to people. And you still have a judgment about gay people and marriage,'" she said. "She goes, 'Well, if the word 'marriage' is that important.' It is. That's the word. We want the same thing."

In response, Jenner released a statement via her website explaining her comments and her current stance on the matter. "Like many people, there was a time when I didn't realize how important it is for gay couples to have the right to get married. But after hearing from my gay friends and learning more about the hardships they faced because of discrimination," she explained, "it became clear to me that everyone should be able to marry the person they love."

Jenner, who is promoting a memoir, will appear on ABC's Good Morning America Monday.