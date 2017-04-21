Bonding time!

Paris Jackson is all about squeezing in moments to hang out with her famous godfather Macaulay Culkin, according to a new candid shared on Instagram. In the adorable snap, Michael Jackson's only daughter and the 36-year-old actor pose together on the couch as they smile from ear to ear. Thanks to Paris' not-so-subtle bunny ears, we can assume this photo was taken on Easter Sunday or she simply wanted a statement accessory.

As for any explanation, the 19-year-old simply captioned the shot with a rabbit emoji.