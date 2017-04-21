Zayn Malik throws the house party to end all house parties in "Still Got Time."

The first single from the 24-year-old singer's second studio album, due out this summer, features PARTYNEXTDOOR. The video was filmed at Malik's home in London in early April.

Calmatic, who's worked with Kendrick Lamar and Anderson .Paak, directed Malk's video. "I was asleep in L.A. when I got a call from Luti Media and Zayn's management at 7 a.m. They told me to hop on the next flight to London. It was my first time in London so I didn't know what to expect. When I got there we met at his crib and he said he wanted to throw the wildest house party imaginable," Calmatic said. "So, we invited everyone we knew and let the cameras roll."