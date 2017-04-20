The truth is still out there, apparently!
The X-Files is officially returning to Fox for a second time, and this time it's bigger The second chapter in the X-Files event series will consist of ten episodes, and it will air in the 2017/2018 TV season. Production is set to begin this summer.
David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson will both return to star as Mulder and Scully, and creator Chris Carter will also return to executive produce.
"Chris' creativity, along with the brilliant work of David and Gillian, continue to propel this pop culture phenomenon, and we can't wait to see what fresh mysteries Mulder and Scully uncover in this next chapter of The X-Files," said Fox president David Madden in a statement.
The show first returned in early 2016, fourteen years after it ended its original nine season run. The six episode event series ended on quite the cliffhanger, with the Cigarette Smoking Man (William B. Davis) had begun to end the world by causing worldwide sickness, and Mulder was near death. Scully was attempting to find a cure for the illness with her own alien DNA, but as she raced to save Mulder, a UFO arrived.
At the time, Carter said he didn't want fans to give up, and that while no negotiations for a second chapter had taken place with Fox yet, "They said they're certainly up for more if we can figure out how to get it done."
Lucky for all of us, they figured it out!
The X-Files airs on Fox.