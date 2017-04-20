The truth is still out there, apparently!

The X-Files is officially returning to Fox for a second time, and this time it's bigger The second chapter in the X-Files event series will consist of ten episodes, and it will air in the 2017/2018 TV season. Production is set to begin this summer.

David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson will both return to star as Mulder and Scully, and creator Chris Carter will also return to executive produce.

"Chris' creativity, along with the brilliant work of David and Gillian, continue to propel this pop culture phenomenon, and we can't wait to see what fresh mysteries Mulder and Scully uncover in this next chapter of The X-Files," said Fox president David Madden in a statement.

Shortly after the announcement was made, Anderson took to Twitter to celebrate the good news. "You ready for more of this @davidduchovny?" she asked while sharing two silly photos of the co-stars.