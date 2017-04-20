It's hard to believe that today marks the one-year anniversary of WWE star Chyna's death.

E! News confirmed the famous wrestler passed away on April 20, 2016, after an official statement statement was released on her Twitter account. It read read: "It is with deep sadness to inform you today that we lost a true icon, a real life superhero. Joanie Laurer, AKA Chyna, the 9th Wonder of the World has passed away. She will live forever in the memories of her millions of fans and all of us that loved her."

A year later, she does, indeed, continue to live on. In fact, the very first trailer for the upcoming documentary about her life, Wrestling With Chyna, was released today, showcasing her rise and fall with WWE and the last few months before she left this world.