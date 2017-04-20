Beyoncé Wins Prestigious Peabody Award for Lemonade

It's been a great year so far for Beyoncé.
Not only do she and Jay Z get to welcome twins this summer, but the pregnant star has been honored with a prestigious Peabody Award for her HBO visual album Lemonade.
Once known as the "Pulitzer Prizes for Radio," the Peabody Awards recognize excellence in television, radio and digital broadcasting. Beyoncé is among seven honorees in the Entertainment category to be named to be part of the Peabody Awards' inaugural Peabody 30, honoring programming in news, radio/podcast, web and public service.
"Lemonade draws from the prolific literary, musical, cinematic, and aesthetic sensibilities of black cultural producers to create a rich tapestry of poetic innovation," organizers said in a statement. "The audacity of its reach and fierceness of its vision challenges our cultural imagination, while crafting a stunning and sublime masterpiece about the lives of women of color and the bonds of friendship seldom seen or heard in American popular culture."
The other six winners in the Entertainment category are:
Atlanta (FX)
Better Things (FX)
Happy Valley (BBC One)
Horace and Pete (Louis C.K., Hulu)
National Treasure (Channel 4, Hulu)
VEEP (HBO)
Key & Peele alum Keegan-Michael Key will host the 75th annual Peabody Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on May 21. The ceremony will air on June 6 on the Pivot channel.
Lemonade is certified platinum and is considered Beyoncé's edgiest and most personal work to date, containing themes of relationship problems, infidelity and forgiveness. Many have speculated the album is about her and Jay Z's marriage. The two have never commented about it.
Beyoncé was nominated for an Emmy last year for co-directing the visual album but lost to Thomas Kail and Alex Rudzinski for Grease: Live. Lemonade was also nominated for Outstanding Variety Special and lost to The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special.