The royals are reaching out.
As Prince William, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and Prince Harry forge ahead in their quest to rid Britain of the stigmas surrounding mental health as founders of the Heads Together campaign, they are leaning on their own personal battles to bridge the gap to their people.
While the wildly famous and revered mother of two can seem miles away from the rest of the country's women raising children, the 35-year-old recently assured fellow mothers during a meeting at the Global Academy on Thursday that feeling isolated after having children is not foreign to her.
"It is lonely at times and you do feel quite isolated, but actually so many other mothers are going through exactly what you are going through," she told the women, who co-founded an app called Mush that helps connect mothers. "It is being brave enough, like you obviously were, to reach out to those around you."
The duchess also tipped her hat to her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, for recently admitting he spent 20 years shutting down his emotions after the death of his mother, Princess Diana. "We all felt there was very much a campaign to get everyone talking and have these conversations, (so) we've got to do the same...he's been brilliant," she said while hosting runners for their 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon at Kensington Palace on Wednesday.
Their willingness to open old wounds is rooted partly in Diana's legacy.
"What my mother believed in is if the fact that you are in a position of privilege or a position of responsibility and if you can put your name to something that you genuinely believe in…then you can smash any stigma you want," Harry said during an interview on Bryony Gordon's Mad World.
"We've taken the lid off a boiling pan. It's been simmering for a very long time and everyone's desperate for it to come out," Prince William said Thursday of the mental health discussion.
While they keep on sparking these crucial conversations both in England and across the pond (with the help of Lady Gaga here in the United States), they highlight the importance of continuing the conversation in therapy.
"[Sometimes] I don't actually need your advice," Harry said during the interview. "I just need you to listen to me."
You certainly have our ear, Prince Harry.