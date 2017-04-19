Blanchard, who is well known for her activism as well as her role in Girl Meets World, said in a statement: "I am so thrilled to join We Day again. It is always such an honor to appear in solidarity with teens, and to be able to share a stage with so many incredible voices united."

Gomez, who has signed on to host We Day, previously said in a statement: "My first WE Day experience was 3 years ago and to say I was impressed is an understatement."

"The electricity of an arena full of thousands of young people who are making real change in the world is like nothing I've ever experienced. I am grateful to be a part of such a supportive community and hope I can inspire the kids at WE Day just as they continue to inspire me," The Weeknds leading lady added.