Céline Dion isn't looking to find a new love interest anytime soon.

More than a year after losing husband René Angélil to throat cancer, the "My Heart Will Go On" singer is sharing her perspective about getting back in the dating world.

In her first U.K. interview in nearly seven years, Celine was asked about finding a new love. As of now, it's far "too soon" to even think about.

"Now it is definitely too soon for me. I am definitely in love with him, married to him," Celine shared with Bizarre's Dan Wootton. "He's the love of my life. It's very difficult for me to see myself with another person."

"The love that I have for him, I live it every day," she continued. "And as a woman, we do have emotions and feelings that come and go. And it's always with him. When I sing, it's with him. When I hug my kids, it's for him and it's with him. I took time to grieve and I'm still grieving."