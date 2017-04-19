Netflix; NBC; Universal Studios
Netflix; NBC; Universal Studios
Spring is upon us, but why enjoy the great outdoors when you can stay inside and watch Netflix? The streaming giant announced the titles it's adding and removing in May. Brad Pitt has a few films on the way, including the original movie War Machine. Other movie highlights include Jennifer Aniston's The Break-Up, Benedict Cumberbatch's Marvel's Doctor Strange and Ryan Gosling's The Place Beyond the Pines. In order to make room for a slew of new movies and new seasons of Aziz Ansari's Master of None and Ellie Kemper's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Netflix is also bidding farewell to the first three Jurassic Park movies and nine seasons of Scrubs.
Here is the complete list:
Available 5/1:
American Experience: The Big Burn (2014)
American Experience: The Boys of '36 (2017)
Anvil! The Story of Anvil (2008)
Blood on the Mountain (2016)
Chaahat (1996)
Chocolat (2000)
Netflix
Decanted (2016)
Don't Think Twice (2016)
Drifter (2017)
Forrest Gump (1994)
Happy Feet (2006)
In the Shadow of Iris (2017)
Love (2015)
Losing Sight of Shore (2017)
Malibu's Most Wanted (2003)
Nerdland (2016)
Raja Hindustani (1996)
Richard Pryor: Icon (2014)
Under Arrest: Season 5 (2016)
Available 5/2:
Bodyguards: Secret Lives From the Watchtower (2016)
Hija De La Laguna (2015)
Maria Bamford: Old Baby (2017)
Two Lovers and a Bear (2016)
Available 5/5:
Chelsea: Season 2 (streaming every Friday) (2017)
Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie (2017)
Kazoops!: Season 3 (2017)
Sense8: Season 2 (2017)
Simplemente Manu NNa (2017)
Spirit: Riding Free: Season 1 (2017)
The Last Kingdom: Season 2 (2017)
The Mars Generation (2017)
Focus Features
Available 5/6:
Cold War 2 (2016)
When the Bough Breaks (2017)
Available 5/7:
LoveTrue (2016)
Stake Land II (2016)
The Host (2013)
Available 5/8:
Beyond the Gates (2016)
Hunter Gatherer (2016)
Available 5/9:
Norm Macdonald: Hitler's Dog, Gossip & Trickery (2017)
Queen of the South: Season 1 (2016)
All We Had (2016)
Available 5/10:
El Apóstata (2015)
The Adventure Club (2016)
Available 5/11:
Switched at Birth: Season 5 (2017)
The Fosters: Season 4 (2016)
Available 5/12:
All Hail King Julien: Exiled: Season 1 (2017)
Anne With an E: Season 1 (2017)
Get Me Roger Stone (2017)
Master of None: Season 2 (2017)
Mindhorn (2017)
Sahara (2017)
Available 5/15:
Command and Control (2016)
Cave (2016)
Lovesong (2016)
Sherlock: Series 4 (2016)
The Intent (2016)
Available 5/16:
Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive (2017)
The Break-Up (2006)
The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)
The CW
Available 5/18:
Royal Pains: Season 8 (2016)
Available 5/19:
BLAME! (2017)
Laerte-se (2017)
The Keepers: Season 1 (2017)
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 3 (2017)
Available 5/21:
What's With Wheat (2017)
Available 5/22:
Inglourious Basterds (2009)
They Call Us Monsters (2017)
Available 5/23:
Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King (2017)
Dig Two Graves (2014)
Available 5/24:
Southpaw (2015)
Available 5/26:
Believe (2016)
Bloodline: Season 3 (2017)
I Am Jane Doe (2017)
Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower (2017)
War Machine (2017)
Available 5/28:
Bunk'd: Season 2
Available 5/29:
Forever Pure (2016)
A New High (2015)
Available 5/30:
F Is for Family: Season 2 (2017)
House of Cards: Season 5 (2017)
Marvel's Doctor Strange (2016)
Masterminds (2016)
Sarah Silverman A Speck of Dust (2017)
Coming Soon:
Supergirl: Season 2 (2016)
Supernatural: Season 12 (2016)
The Flash: Season 3 (2016)
Riverdale: Season 1 (2016)
Phillip Caruso/Buena Vista Pictures
Leaving 5/1:
11 Blocks
Alfie
Bang Bang!
Black Mamba: Kiss of Death
Cujo
Doomsdays
Fantastic Four
FernGully 2: The Magical Rescue
Flicka: Country Pride
Garfield's Fun Fest
Invincible
Jetsons: The Movie
Jurassic Park
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Paulie
Samurai Headhunters
Stephen King's Thinner
Tales from the Darkside: The Movie
The Doors
The Real Beauty and the Beast
The Seven Dwarfs of Auschwitz
The Sons of Katie Elder
The Wedding Planner
Things We Lost in the Fire
To Catch a Thief
Treblinka: Hitler's Killing Machine
Truly Strange
Turf War: Lions and Hippos
Van Wilder: Freshman Year
Venom Islands
World War II Spy School
Leaving 5/2:
Good Luck Charlie: Season 1 – 4
Kickin' It: Season 1 – 3
Scrubs: Season 1 – 9
Leaving 5/5:
Amapola
Flubber
Grosse Pointe Blank
The Recruit
What About Bob?
Leaving 5/7:
American Dad!: Season 7
Bob's Burgers: Season 2
Leaving 5/11:
American Dad!: Season 8
Leaving 5/15:
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 1 – 5
Leaving 5/17:
American Dad!: Season 9 – 10
Leaving 5/19:
Step Up
Leaving 5/26:
Graceland: Season 1 – 3
So, find a pillow and get comfortable. You have 11 days left to binge-watch American Dad! and Graceland.
What are you waiting for?!