Netflix May 2017 Movie and TV Titles Announced: Say Hello to Brad Pitt and Riverdale and Goodbye to Jurassic Park

The Break-Up, War Machine, Scrub, Jurassic Park

Netflix; NBC; Universal Studios

Spring is upon us, but why enjoy the great outdoors when you can stay inside and watch Netflix? The streaming giant announced the titles it's adding and removing in May. Brad Pitt has a few films on the way, including the original movie War Machine. Other movie highlights include Jennifer Aniston's The Break-Up, Benedict Cumberbatch's Marvel's Doctor Strange and Ryan Gosling's The Place Beyond the Pines. In order to make room for a slew of new movies and new seasons of Aziz Ansari's Master of None and Ellie Kemper's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Netflix is also bidding farewell to the first three Jurassic Park movies and nine seasons of Scrubs.

Here is the complete list:

Available 5/1:

American Experience: The Big Burn (2014)

American Experience: The Boys of '36 (2017)

Anvil! The Story of Anvil (2008)

Blood on the Mountain (2016)

Chaahat (1996)

Chocolat (2000)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 3

Netflix

Decanted (2016)

Don't Think Twice (2016)

Drifter (2017)

Forrest Gump (1994)

Happy Feet (2006)

In the Shadow of Iris (2017)

Love (2015)

Losing Sight of Shore (2017)

Malibu's Most Wanted (2003)

Nerdland (2016)

Raja Hindustani (1996)

Richard Pryor: Icon (2014)

Under Arrest: Season 5 (2016)

Available 5/2:

Bodyguards: Secret Lives From the Watchtower (2016)

Hija De La Laguna (2015)

Maria Bamford: Old Baby (2017)

Two Lovers and a Bear (2016)

Available 5/5:

Chelsea: Season 2 (streaming every Friday) (2017)

Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie (2017)

Kazoops!: Season 3 (2017)

Sense8: Season 2 (2017)

Simplemente Manu NNa (2017)

Spirit: Riding Free: Season 1 (2017)

The Last Kingdom: Season 2 (2017)

The Mars Generation (2017)

Ryan Gosling, The Place Beyond the Pines

Focus Features

Available 5/6:

Cold War 2 (2016)

When the Bough Breaks (2017)

Available 5/7:

LoveTrue (2016)

Stake Land II (2016)

The Host (2013)

Available 5/8:

Beyond the Gates (2016)

Hunter Gatherer (2016)

Available 5/9:

Norm Macdonald: Hitler's Dog, Gossip & Trickery (2017)

Queen of the South: Season 1 (2016)

All We Had (2016)

Available 5/10:

El Apóstata (2015)

The Adventure Club (2016)

Available 5/11:

Switched at Birth: Season 5 (2017)

The Fosters: Season 4 (2016)

Available 5/12:

All Hail King Julien: Exiled: Season 1 (2017)

Anne With an E: Season 1 (2017)

Get Me Roger Stone (2017)

Master of None: Season 2 (2017)

Mindhorn (2017)

Sahara (2017)

Available 5/15:

Command and Control (2016)

Cave (2016)

Lovesong (2016)

Sherlock: Series 4 (2016)

The Intent (2016)

Available 5/16:

Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive (2017)

The Break-Up (2006)

The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)

Riverdale

The CW

Available 5/18:

Royal Pains: Season 8 (2016)

Available 5/19:

BLAME! (2017)

Laerte-se (2017)

The Keepers: Season 1 (2017)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 3 (2017)

Available 5/21:

What's With Wheat (2017)

Available 5/22:

Inglourious Basterds (2009)

They Call Us Monsters (2017)

Available 5/23:

Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King (2017)

Dig Two Graves (2014)

Available 5/24:

Southpaw (2015)

Available 5/26:

Believe (2016)

Bloodline: Season 3 (2017)

I Am Jane Doe (2017)

Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower (2017)

War Machine (2017)

Available 5/28:

Bunk'd: Season 2

Available 5/29:

Forever Pure (2016)

A New High (2015)

Available 5/30:

F Is for Family: Season 2 (2017)

House of Cards: Season 5 (2017)

Marvel's Doctor Strange (2016)

Masterminds (2016)

Sarah Silverman A Speck of Dust (2017)

Coming Soon:

Supergirl: Season 2 (2016)

Supernatural: Season 12 (2016)

The Flash: Season 3 (2016)

Riverdale: Season 1 (2016)

Step Up, Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan

Phillip Caruso/Buena Vista Pictures

Leaving 5/1:

11 Blocks

Alfie

Bang Bang!

Black Mamba: Kiss of Death

Cujo

Doomsdays

Fantastic Four

FernGully 2: The Magical Rescue

Flicka: Country Pride

Garfield's Fun Fest

Invincible

Jetsons: The Movie

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Paulie

Samurai Headhunters

Stephen King's Thinner

Tales from the Darkside: The Movie

The Doors

The Real Beauty and the Beast

The Seven Dwarfs of Auschwitz

The Sons of Katie Elder

The Wedding Planner

Things We Lost in the Fire

To Catch a Thief

Treblinka: Hitler's Killing Machine

Truly Strange

Turf War: Lions and Hippos

Van Wilder: Freshman Year

Venom Islands

World War II Spy School

Leaving 5/2:

Good Luck Charlie: Season 1 – 4

Kickin' It: Season 1 – 3

Scrubs: Season 1 – 9

Leaving 5/5:

Amapola

Flubber

Grosse Pointe Blank

The Recruit

What About Bob?

Leaving 5/7:

American Dad!: Season 7

Bob's Burgers: Season 2

Leaving 5/11:

American Dad!: Season 8

Leaving 5/15:

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 1 – 5

Leaving 5/17:

American Dad!: Season 9 – 10

Leaving 5/19:

Step Up

Leaving 5/26:

Graceland: Season 1 – 3

So, find a pillow and get comfortable. You have 11 days left to binge-watch American Dad! and Graceland.

What are you waiting for?!

