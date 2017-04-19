Prince Harry says it was "only right" to share his experience of coping with the death of his mother Princess Diana because he hopes to "encourage others to come forward and smash" the stigma surrounding mental health.

Diana died in a car crash in Paris at age 36 in 1997. Harry was 12 at the time. The prince, now 32, had said in a recent and rare, candid interview on a podcast released by The Telegraph newspaper that he shut down his emotions following her death and had "probably been very close to a complete breakdown on numerous occasions" over the years as he dealt with his grief. Following persuasion from his brother Prince William to seek professional help, he finally sought counseling.

On Wednesday, Harry made his first appearance since the interview, opening the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon Expo. The event's charity of the year is Heads Together. Harry, William and wife Kate Middleton have long spearheaded the group's campaign to end the stigma around mental health. At the event, Harry reflected on his decision to speak openly about turning to therapy.