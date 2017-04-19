Victoria Beckham dressed her best Wednesday—and for good reason.

Prince William made the 43-year-old designer an OBE at Buckingham Palace in London. Before she was named an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, Victoria (wearing a look from her Pre-Fall 2017 collection) waved to fans with her husband, David Beckham. Her parents, Jackie Adams and Tony Adams, showed up, while her four children—Brooklyn Beckham, 18, Romeo Beckham, 14, Cruz Beckham, 12, and Harper Beckham, 5—stayed home.

The 34-year-old Duke of Cambridge (acting on behalf of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II) has long been friendly with the Beckhams, who attended his 2011 wedding to Kate Middleton.