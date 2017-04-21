Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner are trying to put the past behind them.

When the 67-year-old Olympian stops by the house to drop off a copy of her new memoir, The Secrets of My Life, for Kris, the exes end up sharing a bottle of wine and conversation in this sneak peek from the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

"I think it's a really positive step in a great direction," Kris explains of the gesture to bring over the book. Unfortunately, she had a different interpretation once she actually read it.

In the clip, the former spouses then start talking about Caitlyn's old gun, which she left at the mansion when she moved out and now wants back.