Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner are trying to put the past behind them.
When the 67-year-old Olympian stops by the house to drop off a copy of her new memoir, The Secrets of My Life, for Kris, the exes end up sharing a bottle of wine and conversation in this sneak peek from the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
"I think it's a really positive step in a great direction," Kris explains of the gesture to bring over the book. Unfortunately, she had a different interpretation once she actually read it.
In the clip, the former spouses then start talking about Caitlyn's old gun, which she left at the mansion when she moved out and now wants back.
"The only problem that I have with the gun is it's registered in my old name," she says. "I've got to get that changed. I've got everything changed, but in some of these states, I think if you go through gender confirmation surgery it's the only way you can."
"Would you have done that?" Kris asks.
"You know what, don't even go down this road cause I'm not talking about it," Caitlyn responds.
Caitlyn quickly changes the subject and Kris eventually mentions, "You know what I was going to tell you? I always wondered why you peed sitting down."
"When you're struggling with your identity, there are little things you can do. It just makes you feel better about yourself," Caitlyn responds, adding, "Plus, it's messier."
Kris then jokes it was perfect because she never had to yell about putting the toilet seat down during their marriage!
