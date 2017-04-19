Paige was extremely upset on Wednesday's Total Divas.

On the episode, Paige learned that she had been suspended from WWE and broke down crying.

"WWE posted a statement about me failing the wellness policy," Paige said on the episode. "We get drug tested all the time…first of all, I don't do drugs."

Paige continued, "Second of all, I did the test and I passed it."

So why did she get suspended?

Paige explained, "They're only suspending me because I didn't take it in the allotted time that they gave me."