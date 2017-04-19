Kris Jenner Is "So Angry" About Her Portrayal in Caitlyn Jenner's Memoir: "Everything She Says Is All Made Up"
Paige was extremely upset on Wednesday's Total Divas.
On the episode, Paige learned that she had been suspended from WWE and broke down crying.
"WWE posted a statement about me failing the wellness policy," Paige said on the episode. "We get drug tested all the time…first of all, I don't do drugs."
Paige continued, "Second of all, I did the test and I passed it."
So why did she get suspended?
Paige explained, "They're only suspending me because I didn't take it in the allotted time that they gave me."
Meanwhile on the episode, Brie Bella wondered if she was going to be able to conceive a child.
"If my body can't figure out how to conceive on a vegetarian diet, my body can only figure it out with meat…then I just don't think kids are it for me this lifetime," she said.
But Brie actually learned later on that something else she's doing had been putting major stress on her body!
Watch the Total Divas recap video to find out what it is and to see Paige talk about her suspension from WWE. Plus, see what happens when Maryse tries to send a nude photo to her husband The Miz!
Watch a brand new episode of Total Divas Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!