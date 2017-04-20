It's hard to believe that tomorrow will mark the one-year anniversary of Prince's death. It feels like the world has spent the last 365 days trying to cope with the idea of him actually being gone...

But he's never really gone, is he?

When news broke that Prince died at the age of 57 on April 21, 2017, we were all shocked—it felt like time froze for a moment. But despite him physically leaving this world, if there's anything the last year has taught us, it's that he has and will continue to live on in all of our hearts as one of the most legendary musicians of all time.