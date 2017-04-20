AP Photo/Chris O'Meara
It's hard to believe that tomorrow will mark the one-year anniversary of Prince's death. It feels like the world has spent the last 365 days trying to cope with the idea of him actually being gone...
But he's never really gone, is he?
When news broke that Prince died at the age of 57 on April 21, 2017, we were all shocked—it felt like time froze for a moment. But despite him physically leaving this world, if there's anything the last year has taught us, it's that he has and will continue to live on in all of our hearts as one of the most legendary musicians of all time.
Not only did Prince gift the world with amazing music—like "Little Red Corvette," "Kiss," "The Most Beautiful Girl in the World" and, of course, "Purple Rain"—and take home seven Grammy Awards over the course of his career, he also delivered messages of peace, strength and, more than anything, love, for yourself and for others.
He never used his platform to make more money (as proven by his bank accounts), but rather focused on his music and art to help shape a better world. And this exactly the legacy he hoped to leave behind.
