We need to talk about the 2017 Emmys race. Yes, it's only April and the awards are a good five months away, but it's time. Why? Because the Outstanding Limited Series race—mainly the Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie race—is already set to be the most stacked competition…ever.

Thanks to a Television Academy ruling, Netflix's Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life is now in direct competition with the likes of Big Little Lies and Feud: Bette and Joan. Nicole Kidman vs. Reese Witherspoon vs. Jessica Lange vs. Susan Sarandon vs. Lauren Graham—and those are just the ladies from the aforementioned shows. It gets even more nerve-racking.