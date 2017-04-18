Janet Jackson's creative director and longtime friend Gil Duldulao is sounding off on the rumors surrounding her split from Wissam Al Mana.

Duldulao took to Instagram to release a statement defending the "All for You" songstress, who he claims has no interest in her estranged husband's billions. "Hi. I want to state what I have to say as a friend," he began his note. "Even if there was a possibility that my friend could make 500 mil off of having a child. It's not in her character to want and or accept 500 mil. It's character people and she is not the one. She would never accept a pay out or want a pay out. That's the human being I know."

Jackson's colleague also commented on Twitter, making note that she already has plenty of pennies in her bank account. "You know how much she's worth!?! @JanetJackson," he tweeted.