Harry Styles Has a Message for Ex-Girlfriend Taylor Swift

For example, Styles can easily look up photos from his second date with Swift in New York City's Central Park—something most people can't do. "When I see photos from that day, I think: Relationships are hard, at any age. And adding in that you don't really understand exactly how it works when you're 18, trying to navigate all that stuff didn't make it easier," the "Sign of the Times" singer recalls. "I mean, you're a little bit awkward to begin with. You're on a date with someone you really like." It should be that simple, right? It was a learning experience for sure."

"But at the heart of it," Styles says, "I just wanted it to be a normal date."