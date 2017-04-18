Pretty Little Liars' final season begins tomorrow, and with it comes all the answers we've been waiting for.

The biggest question everyone is dying to have answered is the identity of A. Not the first A, or the second A, or the A-Team, but Uber A, or A.D.—the newest most creatively disguised villain the liars have ever faced, who wants revenge for the murder of Charlotte DiLaurentis, who was the most recent A...or was she? And was Mona really the first A?

Some fan theories have us questioning literally everything we thought we knew about the series and everything that the Aria (Lucy Hale), Spencer (Troian Bellisario), Hanna (Ashley Benson), Emily (Shay Mitchell), and Alison (Sasha Pieterse) have been through over the past seven seasons.