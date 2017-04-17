Gurdiansverse, your Monday blues have just been cured...Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has just been announced!
That's right, in the midst of the press tour for GotG Vol. 2, the Marvel films' writer and director James Gunn has just confirmed the trilogy. He took to Facebook to reveal the news and explain what made him decide to do a third installment.
"There is a history in Hollywood of haphazard endings to trilogies, and I didn't want to become a part of that dishonorable tradition of pretending the third one doesn't exist," he wrote. "I couldn't do it for the money, and I couldn't do it because it was what other people wanted me to do. I needed to do it because it was what I needed to do. I have never made choices in my career based on anything other than passion and love for the stories and characters, and I didn't want to start now."
He continued, "So, after many months of ruminations and discussions, I know the answer. I could save this answer for the first, random interviewer to ask me during the press junket but instead I thought I'd share it with the most important people in the Guardiansverse - you, the fans, who have been so incredibly supportive and enthusiastic over the past five years, it has moved me to tears on a regular basis."
And finally, Gunn gave the answer we've all been hoping for: "So, yes, I'm returning to write and direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for A&E Network
He even dished some details about what might come in the following flick.
"My love for Rocket, Groot, Gamora, Star-Lord, Yondu, Mantis, Drax, and Nebula – and some of the other forthcoming heroes – goes deeper than you guys can possibly imagine, and I feel they have more adventures to go on and things to learn about themselves and the wonderful and sometimes terrifying universe we all inhabit," he wrote. "And, like in both Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, we will work on creating the story that goes beyond what you expect."
He continued, "Much of what's happened in the MCU for the past ten or so years has been leading, in a big way, to the Avengers' Infinity War. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will happen after all that. It will conclude the story of this iteration of the Guardians of the Galaxy, and help catapult both old and new Marvel characters into the next ten years and beyond."
He also thanked Marvel for not only hiring him, but working with him on what will be three movies.
"I wake up every day pinching myself that [Marvel would] allow this punk rock kid from Missouri to help create this wonderful universe, and to not only allow but encourage creative freedom while doing so," he gushed. "I can't fricking wait to get started."
In conclusion, he promises all the Guardianverse and Marvel fanatics, "I'll do it all with integrity and love and respect for the characters. Make mine Marvel. We are Groot. Excelsior!"
We can't wait!