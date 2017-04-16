Bella Hadid wanted nothing to do with The Weeknd and Selena Gomez Coachella this weekend.
Despite some of her besties—including Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin—attending, the 20-year-old supermodel opted out of the ever-popular music and arts festival. Thus, while the Weeknd and SelGo were taking selfies, cuddling it up from various events in the desert, she had absolutely no desire of running into them.
Instead, the brunette beauty jetted off to Dubai with some of her girlfriends and has been having the adventure of her life, checking off some big, bucket-list experiences!
Bella shared a photo with her girls, showing off her toned figure in a bright blue bikini as they cruised around on a boat and soaked up the sunshine.
But while you may assume this was a "calm" day for the busy model, Bella proved she's actually "never been calmer" than when she jumped out of an airplane just a day before!
She shared a video from a skydiving experience in Dubai, and while most of us would find something like that a bit intense, she felt the opposite.
"Jumped out of a plane today!!! IVE NEVER FELT SO CALM IN MY LIFE!!! Flying with the angels!!!!!" She wrote, adding, "Thank you @skydivedubai Greg and Maha ! best sky diving experience of my life!!!! F yaaaa!!!!"
And finally, perhaps a bit less daring, Bella put her wheels on the ground and enjoyed some time driving a luxury car around Abu Dhabi.
She posed for the camera with her hands on the wheel, giving a her famous pout and some massive side eye. "Driving to Abu Dhabi," she captioned the pic with a few emojis.
Meanwhile, Selena and The Weeknd couldn't keep their hands to themselves while attending Coachella.
The couple was spotted making their way to Travis Scott's performance Friday evening, holding hands before they eventually settled in the VIP area of Scott's performance.
The next day, Selena took to Instagram and shared a selfie with her boyfriend's arms wrapped around her after they enjoyed the sounds of The Head and The Heart.
The post received more than 1.3 million likes in less than an hour. It currently stands at 6.2 million likes. Just to put that in perspective, her Coke photo that originally held the title of the Most Liked Photo on Instagram garnered 6.6 million likes. Beyoncé now takes the lead with her pregnancy announcement at 10.9 million likes.