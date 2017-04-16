Kylie Jenner and Tyga are both partying at Coachella, but have not been spotted together.

The two were seen with friends at separate bashes over the weekend, weeks after they sparked split rumors due to the simple fact that they have not been photographed together since early March. They have not commented on the status of their relationship.

Kylie has been hanging out with her friends at Coachella. She was spotted at the PrettyLittleThing x Paper magazine party Friday night, sporting a sparkling gold mini dress and a neon green hairstyle. The reality star, who changes her hair color and style often, later switched to a neon purple 'do Saturday. She wore a long sleeve snakeskin crop top and matching mini skirt.