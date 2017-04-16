Getty Images; Instagram
Getty Images; Instagram
Kylie Jenner and Tyga are both partying at Coachella, but have not been spotted together.
The two were seen with friends at separate bashes over the weekend, weeks after they sparked split rumors due to the simple fact that they have not been photographed together since early March. They have not commented on the status of their relationship.
Kylie has been hanging out with her friends at Coachella. She was spotted at the PrettyLittleThing x Paper magazine party Friday night, sporting a sparkling gold mini dress and a neon green hairstyle. The reality star, who changes her hair color and style often, later switched to a neon purple 'do Saturday. She wore a long sleeve snakeskin crop top and matching mini skirt.
Splash News
Kylie and sister Kendall Jenner hosted the Winter Bumbleland pool party at a private mansion in Rancho Mirage, CA.
Rich Polk/Getty Images for Interscope
Tyga was not spotted at either bash. He has also been hanging out with his own crew. On Saturday, he was seen with Brooklyn Beckham at Interscope's Coachella party in Palm Springs, CA.
Despite the split rumors, Kylie and Tyga do appear to be on amicable terms. However, she has still been supporting his music publicly and has also recently liked a few Instagram pics of himself that he had posted.
Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9/8c on E!