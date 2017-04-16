Kylie Jenner and Tyga Party Separately at Coachella 2017 Amid Split Rumors

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Blac Chyna

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Gideon, Harper, Easter Bunny

Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka and Twins Win Easter With Hilariously Scary Prank

Farrah Abraham

Farrah Abraham Say She "Made More Views and Ratings Than All 3 Stooges on Teen Mom"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kylie Jenner, Tyga

Getty Images; Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Tyga are both partying at Coachella, but have not been spotted together.

The two were seen with friends at separate bashes over the weekend, weeks after they sparked split rumors due to the simple fact that they have not been photographed together since early March. They have not commented on the status of their relationship.

Kylie has been hanging out with her friends at Coachella. She was spotted at the PrettyLittleThing x Paper magazine party Friday night, sporting a sparkling gold mini dress and a neon green hairstyle. The reality star, who changes her hair color and style often, later switched to a neon purple 'do Saturday. She wore a long sleeve snakeskin crop top and matching mini skirt.

Photos

Coachella 2017: Star Sightings

Kylie Jenner, Coachella

Splash News

??????

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Kylie and sister Kendall Jenner hosted the Winter Bumbleland pool party at a private mansion in Rancho Mirage, CA.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Taco, Tyga and Brooklyn Beckham, Coachella

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Interscope

Tyga was not spotted at either bash. He has also been hanging out with his own crew. On Saturday, he was seen with Brooklyn Beckham at Interscope's Coachella party in Palm Springs, CA.

Despite the split rumors, Kylie and Tyga do appear to be on amicable terms. However, she has still been supporting his music publicly and has also recently liked a few Instagram pics of himself that he had posted.

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9/8c on E!

TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Tyga , Rumors , 2017 Coachella , Coachella , Top Stories , Kardashian News
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again