Lady Gaga certainly did not disappoint at Coachella.

During her headlining set at the 2017 music festival Saturday, the singer debuted a new song, "The Cure," which was then released to Spotify, Apple Music and other streaming services.

Her set featured an elaborate, theatrical stage production, made up of giant cameras and spotlights, and took more than hour to build. In addition to her new single, Gaga also performed a slew of her past tracks, including "Yoü And I," "Alejandro," "Telephone," a downtempo version of "Edge of Glory" and an uptempo version of "Million Reasons" from her 2016 album Joanne.

During her performance, audience members in the front rows yelled "I love you!" to Gaga, to which she responded, "I love you" in return and said that every time she hears someone in the crowd say that to her, she gets emotional and tears up.