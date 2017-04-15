Where's the yet-to-be-named calf's father?

His name is Oliver and he's not so much involved, so says the park. Apparently male giraffes are only into fighting and mating. The calf and Oliver have yet to be formally introduced. Right now, it's all about mommy and me time.

Why was April pregnant for what felt like forever?

She wasn't. Giraffes are usually pregnant between 13-15 months (poor lady giraffes!). While many people thought that April was preggers for longer than that, it turns out that the zoo's owner admitted that they were wrong on April's conception timeline, which means they were wrong on when April would be giving birth.

How can people can support the baby?

In addition to giving a dollar to throw a name in the naming hat, April's fans can still sign up for text message updates (which are probably going to be way more adorable then the constant "April's still pregnant" updates), which will cost subscribers a one-time fee of $4.99. You can also sponsor the mom and her wee one by contributing to Animal Adventure's GoFundMe page, which has already raised $132K (with an initial $50K goal) in one month. Super fans can also head to Upstate New York to meet the twosome. Which leads us to our next question...

How can we meet April and her baby?

Well you can't, yet. Animal Adventure is currently closed. We know you're sad, but fans of April and her baby boy will soon be able to see the long-necked animals when the park reopens on May 13. Zoo lovers can visit seven days a week 10 AM to 5 PM. The park is located at Harpursville, New York. Never heard of the town? Neither have we (probably because it only has 3,543 residents), but it's 15 minutes outside of Binghamton, New York.