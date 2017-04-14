Jimmy Kimmel Live!'s Guillermo Rodriguez Films a Cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, but It Doesn't Go as Planned

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is tracking to earn north of $150 million when it opens May 5. The Marvel Studios sequel has plenty of star power, thanks to Dave Bautista, Glenn Close, Bradley Cooper, Elizabeth Debicki, Vin Diesel, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Chris Pratt, Michael Rooker, Michael Rosenbaum, Kurt Russell, Zoe Saldana, Sylvester Stallone and more.

The principal cast members will appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday, Apr. 17. During Thursday's show, Jimmy Kimmel gave fans a sneak peak of his sidekick, parking lot security guard Guillermo Rodriguez, filming a cameo role last summer at Pinewood Studios in Atlanta.

Rodriguez first met Pratt, who was in his Star-Lord costume.

"I need some help," he said. "First question: How do you act?"

"That's the question—'How do you act?'" Pratt asked. "There are three looks, all right. Three looks. First one: 'Happy.' Next one: 'Sad.' And then the third one: 'Scared.' That's all you need." After Rodriguez asked "about sexy," Pratt thought about it, then told him, "Just use 'scared.'"

Unfortunately, Pratt was unable to coach Kimmel's pal on set.

"This will be our last interaction," he told Rodriguez. "I'm sure of that." Russell, meanwhile, cut to the chase, saying, "Guillermo, just remember this one thing: Whatever you do, don't f--k up."

Next, Rodriguez headed to the makeup trailer, where Bautista was getting into character as Drax the Destroyer. After comparing nipples (really!), Rodriguez wondered whether he'd be covered in body paint (like Saldana), voicing a CGI character (like Cooper) or something else entirely. As it turns out, he said, "I guess for now I'm going to play a cop. They're so cool in the movies. Oh, my God! 'You have the right to remain silent!' 'Do you think you're tough, guy?' 'Give me your license and registration!' 'Guillermo, have you been drinking? Tell me the truth!'"

Taking Russell's advice to heart, Rodriguez spoke to director James Gunn, who gave him a few notes before filming began. Afterward, he said, "I think I did a good job. I cannot wait to see myself on the big screen in the movies, you know? Tell everybody, 'Guillermo's in that movie!'"

Back in Hollywood, Kimmel surprised Rodriguez by premiering his cameo as Cop No. 2. "What did you think?" the host asked. Realizing his lines had been cut, he replied, "I didn't see myself."

Kimmel replayed it on a big screen, then asked producers to zoom in on Rodriguez and pause it.

"Wow! Congratulations, buddy!" Kimmel joked. "I'll see you at the Oscars!"

