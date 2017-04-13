Get a mop because these photos will melt your heart!

Kelly Clarkson virtually invited fans into her son Remington's first birthday party thanks to new photos posted on social media. The tot celebrated his first birthday Wednesday, complete with a polka dot bow tie and pint-sized crown.

In addition to his incredible birthday fashion, little Remmy also celebrated in style thanks to an adorable camping-themed birthday cake, complete with a miniature tent and bear! With help from his famous parents, Carkson and Brandon Blackstock, he had his cake and ate it, too.

The little guy wasn't done horsing around until he opened one of his presents—a rocking horse.